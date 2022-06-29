Halsey Claps Back to Defend Concert Speech on Abortion Rights

Watch : Halsey Says Record Label Is Stopping Release of New Music

Halsey is not afraid to speak their mind.

The 27-year-old doesn't seem to be fazed by the fans who abruptly left their recent concert in Arizona after advocating for reproductive rights onstage.

Responding to one supportive fan who tweeted that they were "sickened" by the number of people walked out of show when Halsey got political, the musician delivered a bold clap back, writing, "downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out."

In a video captured from the June 26 concert, Halsey urged audience members to "promise" to "put in the work" following the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe vs. Wade decision, which federally protected the right to have an abortion.

"Some of the people I'm looking at right now are going to need an abortion one day, and you deserve that," Halsey said onstage. "Whether it's a life-threatening situation or it's not, you deserve it. And here in Arizona, you guys gotta promise me that you're gonna do that work so that the person to the left of you and to the right of you has that right for the rest of their lives."