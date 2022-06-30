How Sheree Zampino's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Debut Hilariously Reignited Pantygate

Watch : Garcelle Beauvais QUESTIONS Erika Jayne's EMPATHY for Victims

Sheree Zampino's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debut was well worth the wait.

The new season 12 friend-of was introduced on the June 29 episode, first appearing alongside close pal Garcelle Beauvais as they caught up over coffee, and later at a party where she was introduced to all of the other ladies (aside from Sutton Stracke, who she was already friends with).

The chit-chat amongst the group was relatively uninteresting, though Garcelle did manage to shock a few of her co-stars by revealing that she dated Sheree's ex-husband, who just so happens to be Will Smith. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Sheree made a bold declaration: "2020 was bad for a lot of people, but I also think it was kind of like a spiritual awakening. I'll tell you, I literally—this is gonna sound crazy—I made peace with my vagina."

Erika Jayne's ears perked up; Garcelle and Sutton delivered a response that's sure to be turned into a viral reaction video and Dorit Kemsley even made a little joke, asking, "Were you at war with your vagina?"