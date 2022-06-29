How The Vampire Diaries Sparked Relationship Drama for Young Nina Dobrev

Relationship drama—what a pain in the neck!
We're sure that's how a young Nina Dobrev felt when she landed her breakout role of Elena Gilbert on The CW's The Vampire Diaries.
Why? Well, as the actress revealed on Jessica Szohr's podcast, titled XOXO, being cast on the show ultimately led to a break up.
While discussing the supernatural teen drama's audition process, Dobrev revealed that she was dating an actor who was being considered for the role of Damon Salvatore, one of Elena's onscreen love interests. "They were gonna choose him, but they ended up not choosing him," she recalled, without revealing the actor's name. "But I got cast. And then it got awkward."
The relationship didn't last for much longer, as Dobrev shared, "We broke up."
As fans of the show well know, the part of Damon ultimately went to Ian Somerhalder, who Dobrev dated between 2010 and 2013. The pair have remained friends despite their split.
Showrunners Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec were certainly diligent in finding the right trio to star as the iconic love triangle, which also included Paul Wesley as Stefan. Dobrev told Szohr that she did chemistry reads with over a dozen different actors.
And while Dobrev noted that she did have chemistry with Somerhalder and Wesley, she said she "had chemistry with a lot of people."
"I also felt like a broken record, because at this point I'm there for four hours saying the same words," she added. "They all started looking the same and blending into one another."
Thankfully, it all worked out in the end.
