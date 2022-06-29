Shailene Woodley Shares Glimpses Into Her Life After Aaron Rodgers Split

After calling it quits on her relationship, Shailene Woodley is focusing on the spectacular now.
The 30-year-old actress, who recently split from her ex-fiancé Aaron Rodgers, detailed what she's been up to over the last month—including "hellos and goodbyes"—as she navigates this new chapter.
She wrote in a June 29 Instagram post that the month of June helped "nurture" her "head + heart."
How exactly? "[June] gave me oxygen in the form of friends, babies, trees, magic, DANCING, animals, salt, sun," she said, "deep conversations, six packs from laughing, availability in the form of tears, PLAY, sunrises, hallway tag, goofiness, spontaneity, pita bread (so much pita!)."
Shailene ended her list of gratitude by shouting out "a beautiful wise Italian" named Dante Sabatino, who told her "this would be the best month ever, and he was not wrong."
She added, "god i'm grateful!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
Aside from trees, magic and plenty of pita, Shailene has given more looks into her life beyond the breakup. So, what's been on the agenda? A trip to Morocco and to the movie theater, where she supported friend Miles Teller at the box office.
Back in February, a source confirmed to E! News that Aaron and Shailene had called off their romance. The news of their split came almost one year after Aaron first announced their engagement.
Still, Shailene and Aaron attempted to work things out. After being spotted out together on a few different occasions, a source close to Aaron exclusively told E! News in March that they were "testing the waters."
"Since he's been off they have been able to take some time to work on their relationship and try to figure things out," the insider said at the time. "They are going to continue trying to do that and see what happens."
However, it seemed those very waters were too rocky to withstand. In April, a separate source told E! News that Aaron and Shailene "are not together" after attempting to repair their relationship.
"Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron," the third insider explained. "But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again."
These days, it seems bread and sunshine are the real keys to her heart.