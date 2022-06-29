We Have Answers for Your Burning Quantum Leap Reboot Questions

Watch : Quantum Leap Stars Talk Revival of Original TV Series

Quantum Leap is taking us back in time.

The reboot of the classic sci-fi series—which starred Scott Bakula and ran for five seasons from 1989 to 1993—premieres September 19 on NBC and we've got all of the multi-dimensional details.

Taking place nearly 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett (Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, the reboot follows Kevin Can F--k Himself's Raymond Lee as physicist Ben Song who, according to NBC, "has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."

"Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it," according to the network. "At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job."

Before you ask, Bakula's involvement in the project is "to be determined," per TVLine.