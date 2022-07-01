Did Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Cheat on Husband Chris? See the Shocking Confession

Angelina Pivarnick has found herself in a situation.
It's no secret that the MTV reality star isn't in the strongest relationship with Chris Larangeira. After all, she admitted in a previous episode that they only had sex once during their two-year marriage. But on the June 30 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina's romance proved to be in even more trouble than fans first thought.
After returning home from filming All Star Shore in Spain, Angelina told Deena Cortese she got close to cast member Luis "Porto" Caballero while filming.
While she admitted to snuggling in the same bed as Luis, Angelina denied ever having sex with him. But when Deena called the eligible bachelor to ask the same question, his answer was very different. "I have a bad connection now," Luis joked. "It's not called sex. It's making love." Say what?!
After Angelina blurted out, "F--k my life," Deena was convinced her co-star hooked up while on vacation.
"I freaking knew it," Deena said in her confessional. "She had sex with Luis and she lied to me about it."
Want more proof? Angelina later told producers, "Don't f--king judge me. What do you want me to do it? I'm not marrying him. I'm just having fun right now." Oh dear.
When meeting with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Angelina opened up about her marriage struggles and explained why she's headed towards an official divorce. Chris previously filed for divorce in February.
"He actually told me he hopes I die in a plane crash knowing I was going to go to Spain. Like WTF?" she told Mike. "My husband is going off the deep end right now. He'll go quiet for four days and I'll have a drama-free life. And all of a sudden, bam!"
So, is there a future for Luis and Angelina? Don't count on it. Cameras rolled as the pair exchanged a war of words via text message. Angelina later realized he's not the man for her.
"We moved very fast, maybe a little too fast," she said in her confessional. "Luis at one point made me feel very good about myself. He made me feel more liked in three days than my husband made me feel in three years. But trying to talk to this kid is like talking to a f--king wall. Luis is very dramatic. This is not what I wanted."
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV. Plus, watch All Star Shore streaming now on Paramount+.