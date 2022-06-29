See Greg Mathis Jr. and Boyfriend Elliott Have a Difficult Conversation About Going Public

After moving across the country to L.A. together, Greg Mathis Jr. is ready to reach another relationship milestone with boyfriend Elliott Cooper on E!'s Mathis Family Matters.
As he explains in this sneak peek of the upcoming July 3 episode, "A big part of why I wanted to come out here is because I do want to take a more public track as an LGBTQ advocate. And on the road to being more public, I wanna do a public announcement about my sexuality."
However, Greg Jr. knows that his decision will cause speculation about his dating life, so he's first checking in with Elliott to hear his thoughts. In response, Elliot explains that he "never really came out."
"About three years ago, let down my guard, called my dad, and I told him, I said, 'I've been dating this guy named Greg for the last three years,'" he shared in a confessional. And thankfully, his dad's reaction was far from bad.
"He took a deep breath, and he said, 'Well, son, you know I love you, but I am gonna take my time to learn and understand it so that we can be closer together,'" Elliott adds, "and I appreciated that."
But Elliott understands that coming out to a family member and coming out to the world are two different things, and he's not so sure he's ready for the latter. "With you doing this advocacy, it's something I'll have to think about," he tells Greg Jr. "It's still uncomfortable in certain atmospheres to be like, 'Oh yeah, this is completely me.'"
This, of course, worries Greg Jr. As he asks in a confessional, "Is this gonna be something that risks our entire relationship?"
He then urges Elliott to think about his decision. However, before Elliot can agree to anything, he states that he needs to figure out what their definition of "together" is.
What will the couple decide to do? Check out the full clip above and tune in to Mathis Family Matters Sundays at 10 p.m. on E! to find out.