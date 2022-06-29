Zachary Levi Reflects on Struggling With Suicidal Thoughts

Zachary Levi opened up about his past mental health struggles, which he details in his new memoir, Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others.

By Corinne Heller Jun 29, 2022 9:46 PMTags
Zachary Levi
Watch: Zachary Levi Is Excited to Attend His First SAG Awards

Zachary Levi is reflecting on his road to healing following years of struggling with his mental health.

The Shazam! actor recalled to People how he "did not see reality correctly," adding, "All I saw was doom and gloom, and I couldn't find myself or find my way out of it."

The 41-year-old continued, "Anybody looking from the outside might think, 'This guy's stoked. He's been a lead on a TV show, he's done Broadway and this and that—he's checked off a lot of boxes.'"

But according to the actor, his status in Hollywood didn't exempt him from struggles. Nowadays, Levi hopes his story can help others grappling with their mental health. "If I do nothing else in this world," he told People, "I want people to understand that they are loved, that they are worthy of love and that they are worthy of investing in themselves."

In his new memoir, Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others, the Chuck alum writes about his lifelong struggles with depression and anxiety, recalling that after moving from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas in 2017, he felt "hopeless and alone" and suffered a "mental collapse."

photos
Stars Share Powerful Messages on World Mental Health Day 2021

"I was having very active thoughts of ending my life," he recently said on Elizabeth VargasHeart of the Matter podcast, per The Hollywood Reporter, "It wasn't the first time I had had them. I had been in dark places in my life before, but I guess in those moments I had people around me."

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Actress Mary Mara Dead at 61 After Drowning in New York River

2

Comedian Nick Nemeroff Dead at 32: Chloe Fineman and More Pay Tribute

3

Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis

Levi later underwent "three weeks of intensive therapy," according to his memoir. His experience, he wrote in his book, made him realize how "important and necessary" therapy is.

Speaking to People, the actor said, "I found the other side, and it's vibrant and amazing. It doesn't mean that I don't have a lot more healing to do in my life."

Trending Stories

1

Actress Mary Mara Dead at 61 After Drowning in New York River

2

Comedian Nick Nemeroff Dead at 32: Chloe Fineman and More Pay Tribute

3

Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis

4

Chris Pratt Addresses Backlash Over Instagram Post to Wife Katherine

5

Alabama Barker Asks for Prayers After Travis Barker Is Hospitalized

Latest News

Shailene Woodley Gives Glimpse Into Her Life After Aaron Rodgers Split

Exclusive

Lauren Conrad Has Used This Kitchen Essential Every Day for 8 Years

Bachelor Nation’s Elizabeth Corrigan Comes Out as Bisexual

We Have Answers for Your Burning Quantum Leap Reboot Questions

Exclusive

See Greg Mathis Jr. & His Boyfriend's Difficult Talk on Going Public

Zachary Levi Reflects on Struggling With Suicidal Thoughts

Kate Winslet Returning to TV, But Not for More Mare of Easttown