Landon Barker Holds Hands With Charli D'Amelio Amid Dad Travis Barker's Hospitalization

Landon Barker is keeping Charli D'Amelio close amid his dad Travis Barker's hospitalization.
The 18-year-old was seen out with his girlfriend in New York City on June 28, the day the Blink-182 drummer was rushed to a hospital. Clad head-to-toe in black, Landon held hands with the TikTok star, 18, as they left Machine Gun Kelly's after-party for their sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden.
Hours before the sighting, Landon had joined MGK onstage for a performance of their collaboration, "Die in California."
So, is this a sign that Landon has fallen in love with the girl at the rock show? Not quite. A source close previously told E! News that the couple is "in the early stages of dating."
However, that doesn't mean they aren't feeling this budding romance, either. After all, Charli and her older sister Dixie D'Amelio stepped out to support the model-turned-designer at the L.A. launch of his boohooMAN collection earlier this month. "It was a big night for Landon," an eyewitness at the June 14 event told E! News. "It was important to him that Charli was included."
This week, Travis was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles by ambulance as his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, stayed by his side. Though the Barkers have yet to publicly share details about the rocker's condition, multiple sources connected to the family told TMZ that he's suffering from pancreatitis—an inflammation of the pancreas that causes abdominal pain—likely triggered by a recent colonoscopy.
Amid Travis' hospitalization, Landon's younger sister, Alabama Barker, asked her Instagram followers to "send your prayers." The 16-year-old also reiterated her plea in a since-deleted TikTok video that showed her holding Travis' hand in what appeared to be a hospital room.
Travis' medical emergency comes one month after he and Kourtney tied the knot in a lavish Italian wedding on May 22. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family members, including Travis' kids, stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, and Kourtney's three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.
Recalling the nuptials, Landon recently told E! News' Daily Pop that it was "a beautiful experience."
"It was great to go out there and see my dad super happy with his new wife," he shared. "It was honestly amazing."