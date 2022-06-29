Landon Barker Holds Hands With Charli D'Amelio Amid Dad Travis Barker's Hospitalization

Watch : Alabama Barker Shares Photo Amid Travis' Hospitalization

Landon Barker is keeping Charli D'Amelio close amid his dad Travis Barker's hospitalization.

The 18-year-old was seen out with his girlfriend in New York City on June 28, the day the Blink-182 drummer was rushed to a hospital. Clad head-to-toe in black, Landon held hands with the TikTok star, 18, as they left Machine Gun Kelly's after-party for their sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden.

Hours before the sighting, Landon had joined MGK onstage for a performance of their collaboration, "Die in California."

So, is this a sign that Landon has fallen in love with the girl at the rock show? Not quite. A source close previously told E! News that the couple is "in the early stages of dating."