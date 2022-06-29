Sephora 4th of July 2022 Deals: Save Up to 50% on Pat McGrath Labs, Fenty Beauty, Ouai & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When you think 4th of July sales, outdoor furniture, grills and appliances are probably the first things that come to mind. While it's true that you can score some seriously great deals on anything home-related this weekend (i.e. 70% off at West Elm and Pottery Barn), there's something for you as well, beauty lovers!
Right now, Sephora is offering up to 50% off must-have makeup, skincare, beauty tools and more from brands you know and love like Fenty Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, and Ouai. There are over 200 items on sale right now. It's a great time to stock up on some of your favorite products or try new products from brands you've always been curious to try. The items are available now at discounted prices, so be sure to shop today.
Wondering what kind of deals and products you can score this 4th of July? We've rounded up some of our can't-miss products and deals on Sephora right now. Check those out below.
Best Sephora 4th of July Deals
KVD Beauty Kitten Mini: Matte Meets Vinyl Liquid Lipstick and Lip Gloss Lolita Set
KVD Beauty's iconic, universally flattering Lolita lipstick now comes in a travel-friendly lip set. For just $14, you can try both the liquid matte lipstick and the super-shiny lip gloss.
Pat McGrath Labs Bridgerton SatinAllure Lipstick
These gorgeous lipsticks from the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton collection come in four Regency-inspired colors including this lovely Venusian Peach. Right now, they're on sale for $25. We'd snap these up ASAP as they're sure to sell out fast.
Pat McGrath Labs Bridgerton Blushing Delights Blush + Highlighter Palette
This palette from the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton collab features three highly pigmented blushes and a golden highlighter. Not only are the blushes beautiful, the packaging is such a collector's piece. Right now, the palette is on sale for $54.
Too Faced Born This Way Pressed Powder Foundation
This pressed powder foundation from Too Faced was made to be a three-in-one product that sets, hides shine and provides easy touch ups when you're on the go. It's originally $39, but you can get it on sale for $19.
Bite Power Move Hydrating Soft Matte Lipstick
Love trying new lipsticks? You may want to consider snagging a couple of Bite's Power Move Hydrating Soft Matte Lipsticks. They're clean, vegan and made with nourishing cocoa butter. There are over 15 shades on sale right now, and they're all 50% off.
Ouai Melrose Place Candle
Ouai's Melrose Place Candle has a rose fragrance with notes of bergamot, lychee, cedar wood and white musk. It's originally $44, but you can get it on sale today for $22.
Rose Inc. Satin Lip Color Hydrating Lipstick Set
This starter kit from clean beauty brand, Rose Inc., features one full-size lipstick and two refills. The lipsticks are formulated with ingredients made to blur the appearance of vertical lip lines, plump the limps and give it a firmer and fuller look. The set originally costs $42, but it's on sale now for $29.
Bobbi Brown Bronzer and Blush Face Palette
This bronzer and blush palette from Bobbi Brown comes in three shades: light, medium and deep. Each palette contains a trio of complementary "skin-warming shades" to give you a natural, fresh-looking glow.
Bite Beauty Upswing Extreme Longwear Liquid Eyeliner
This liquid eyeliner from Bite was "made by and for control freaks" with its very precise tip. It's said to be ultra-pigmented, long-wearing and easy to apply. It's originally $25, but you can get it today for $13.
Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Give yourself an allover sparkle with this diamond-dusted highlighter from Fenty Beauty. It was made to be used on both the face and body, and the pretty copper Cognac Candy shade is on sale for $27.
Looking for more great 4th of July deals to shop today? Check out Best 4th of July 2022 Furniture & Home Sales: Score $3 West Elm Deals, 70% Off Pottery Barn & More.