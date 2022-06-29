Riverdale's Camila Mendes Confirms Her Relationship Status in Relatable TikTok

Watch : Lili Reinhart & Camila Mendes in Riverdale Exclusive Sneak Peek

If you want to be Camila Mendes' significant other, you got to know your lines.

The Riverdale star confirmed her single status in a TikTok shared on June 27—where she lip-synced to an audio that is just as relatable as it is funny.

The video began with an off-camera voice asking if Camila is single, to which she then lip-syncs "I am."

Why? One might ask. Camila then lip-syncs, "I think my problem is that my Venus is in Pisces. I over romanticize things so like I'll see somebody and then I write a script for like how our relationship is gonna go and then it's like when were together, they don't follow the script and I don't really f--k with improv so I lose interest."

Making the TikTok that much more fine-tuned to herself, she captioned the post, "venus in leo*."

And naturally, fans took to the comment section to let the 28-year-old-know they totally understand. One user wrote, "This logic makes sense to me."

Another user also chimed in, adding, "Why is this so relatable?"