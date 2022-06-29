Riverdale's Camila Mendes Confirms Her Relationship Status in Relatable TikTok

If you want to be Camila Mendes' significant other, you got to know your lines.
The Riverdale star confirmed her single status in a TikTok shared on June 27—where she lip-synced to an audio that is just as relatable as it is funny.
The video began with an off-camera voice asking if Camila is single, to which she then lip-syncs "I am."
Why? One might ask. Camila then lip-syncs, "I think my problem is that my Venus is in Pisces. I over romanticize things so like I'll see somebody and then I write a script for like how our relationship is gonna go and then it's like when were together, they don't follow the script and I don't really f--k with improv so I lose interest."
Making the TikTok that much more fine-tuned to herself, she captioned the post, "venus in leo*."
And naturally, fans took to the comment section to let the 28-year-old-know they totally understand. One user wrote, "This logic makes sense to me."
Another user also chimed in, adding, "Why is this so relatable?"
Now, it makes sense Camila would want her lover to be able to stay on script. After all, she has found romance before when sharing a script—a Riverdale script that is.
Just as a refresher: Camila and her Riverdale co-star Charles Melton used to be a couple. They first sparked romance rumors in 2018. After celebrating their first anniversary together, the duo took a pause on their relationship in 2019. Camila and Charles eventually got back together in June 2021, but despite their rekindled romance, they later went their separate ways.
And she's not the only one who forged a relationship from that set.
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, who both star on the popular CW series, embarked on a nearly four-year relationship. During their romance, the pair had split a few times, yet they often found their way back to one another. However, in August 2020, Cole confirmed they had called it quits.
"Lili and I initially separated in January of this year," he wrote in an Instagram post, "deciding to more permanently split in March."
@camimendes
venus in leo*? original sound - Valencia & Jahad
While these romances are no longer active, Camila and Lili's sense of humor is very much alive. Back in March, they made a separate TikTok to poke fun at the fact they had both dated their co-stars from Riverdale.
In the post, Lili and Camila made confused faces paired with the caption, "us trying to figure out how to date people we don't work with."
So it's not to say true love can't be found while sharing a script, but perhaps a different script is in order!