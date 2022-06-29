How Maya Hawke's Fast Talking Shaped Her Stranger Things Character

Don't expect Maya Hawke to spoil the final two episodes of Stranger Things season four.
Why? Because she doesn't remember what happens.
"I know that I know what happens, but I don't remember exactly," Maya told Jimmy Fallon during the June 28 episode of The Tonight Show. "I haven't seen them yet."
But, as Maya even, she and the rest of the cast—including Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, David Harbour and Winona Ryder—filmed season four a while back.
Maya does remember one key moment from production: Her fast talking ways inspired the Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, to pen witty monologues for her character Robin. "They are such good writers," Maya gushed, revealing that Matt and Ross noticed that she talked really fast due to nerves while on set.
Rather than try to change Maya's speaking style, the Stranger Things creators used it to their advantage. "They wrote me so much dialogue this season," she continued. "And they were like, 'No, no! Don't worry. You'll do it in two minutes. You'll do it real fast.'"
Of course, this wasn't the first time Maya collaborated with creatives on Robin's character development. In an August 2019 interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine, Maya shared that Robin wasn't originally written as a queer character.
"Throughout filming, we started to feel like she and [Steve] shouldn't get together, and that's she's gay," she explained at the time. "Even when I go back and watch earlier episodes, it just seems like the most obvious decision ever."
The rest, as they say, was history.
For other notable tidbits about Stranger Things, keep reading: