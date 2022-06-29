How Maya Hawke's Fast Talking Shaped Her Stranger Things Character

27. While the Duffers were paying homage to movies they loved growing up, including The Goonies, E.T., and Stand By Me, they were cautious not to be too overt in their references.

"When we billed the project to Netflix, we had this big two-and-a-half-minute trailer that had about 20 or 30 of these movies kind of woven together to try and tell the story of Stranger Things, but obviously all these images or ideas were in our heads," Matt told The Daily Beast in 2016. "Those are the movies that we grew up on and they're so much a part of our DNA. But then when you get into the writers' room and you're working on individual episodes, actually very little time is spent referencing other movies. Mostly you're just trying to tell the story, letting the characters guide where everything's going. Otherwise it would just be a jumble and a mess."

28. The creative team set out to use as little special effects as possible to achieve a throwback feel, but quickly learned how difficult that would be.

"The funny thing is that the original goal was to do entirely practical effects. But what we realized—and it really made us admire those guys who did The Thing and Alien and whatever—is that doing practical is really hard," Ross explained. "It takes a lot of time and preparation. We were turning out scripts as quickly as we could but they don't have six months to prep this stuff. You show up on set and stuff that seemed like it would be a great idea to do in that old school way, we didn't have time to do."