Why Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s Better Call Saul Appearances Might Surprise You

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are bringing their chemistry to Better Call Saul.
The actors, who played Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, on five seasons of Breaking Bad from 2008 to 2013, will appear in the second half of the Saul Goodman spinoff's sixth and final season. While we don't know exactly what Walt and Jesse will be up to, Saul co-creator Peter Gould gave us a tease.
"You're going to see Walt and Jesse this season," Gould told Entertainment Weekly, "but I think the way you see them and when you see them won't necessarily be what you'd expect."
Since Better Call Saul premiered in 2015, fans have wondered if their favorite Albuquerque meth makers might appear on the show, which has led to wide speculation about how Walt and Jesse would fit into the story. A pre-Breaking Bad reveal? A flash forward? An unseen Breaking Bad moment at the A1A car wash?!
"I've heard a lot of few theories about what's going to happen," Gould said, "and I'm happy to report I haven't heard a theory that comes quite close to the actual fact."
Oh okay, so no car wash.
While Gould understands that fans have been eager for Walt and Jesse to appear, he promised the wait is worth it.
"The thing that I'm really proud of is that we waited to see them until it was right for this story. Of course, the low-hanging fruit would've been to have them appear early in season one, to kick the show off," he said. "I hope you agree when you see it."
While Gould remained tight-lipped, Saul star Bob Odenkirk recently let an intriguing tidbit slip.
‘[It was] so good seeing Bryan and Aaron playing Walt and Jesse," he told Metro June 20. "It's not just one time, and it was great."
Sounds like we're getting multiple appearances from our New Mexico misfits. Count us in.
For those who might still be skeptical about Walt and Jesse's appearances, allow Aaron Paul to soothe your fears.
"To be honest, I'm such a fan of Better Call Saul that I just didn't initially see how they were going to do it," Paul told The Hollywood Reporter in April. "But of course, leave it to Vince and Peter and the rest of the writers to come up with the perfect way."
Be on the lookout for a couple of familiar faces when the second half of Better Call Saul's final season premieres July 11 on AMC.