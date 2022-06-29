Charmed Star Sarah Jeffery Reacts to Ongoing Feud Between OG and Reboot Writers

Sarah Jeffery knew the original Charmed stars weren't bewitched by the reboot, but she was still hoping they'd appear on the series before it ended.
As the season four finale approached, the reboot writers even began to lay the framework for Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan's potential return. But then, the CW announced the series wasn't going to be renewed for a fifth season.
"I had hoped we gotten another season, if only to continue to wherever that went," Sarah, who spoke to E! News at a Hilton Estates Group gathering, said. "We were excited to pull in the the OG Charmed ones."
In the finale, Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) discover a portal to Halliwell Manor, where the witches from the original series lived.
It was a controversial ending to the series for many reasons, but Sarah ignored the chatter on social media. "I know that people had mixed reviews on the finale," she explained. "But I think we felt really proud with how we ended and we knew that if we didn't get renewed, it would be a great cliffhanger and a great opportunity for fans to just imagine and discover for themselves what happens next."
As for the ongoing controversy surrounding one of the original writers, who slammed the reboot writers, Sarah understands where the animosity is coming from. She said, "I've heard through the grapevine that there was there are some feuding going on and I understand because it's such a beloved show, so I've known from the beginning that there would be fans and people who were protective of the original show."
Sarah felt the wrath of the Charmed fans when the series was first announced in 2018. At the time, Holly, who played Piper Halliwell, took issue with the CW calling the new iteration a "fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series," as she felt that they were insinuating the original show wasn't feminist.
Again, Sarah drowned out the comments from Holly and other avid Charmed fans, and now that almost four years have passed, she hoped they could all come together. "I would have loved to have the OGs come and play if they wanted to," she said. "I would have been honored to have them and just make it a full circle moment. And I hope that the fans would have appreciated that as well."
But Sarah isn't giving up hope entirely. If the show's fans made enough noise and got the CW to renew the series, she'd "be thrilled" to return to set.
You hear that, Charmed fans?