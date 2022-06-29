Kid Cudi Sends Love to Travis Barker Amid Hospitalization

Watch : Travis Barker Hospitalized With Kourtney Kardashian by His Side

Kid Cudi is showing his support for Travis Barker.

On June 29, the "Pursuit of Happiness" singer, 38, shared his well wishes his for friend and collaborator following the Blink-182 drummer's recent hospitalization.

As he tweeted, "Travis I love u and im prayin for u."

Travis, with Kourtney Kardashian by his side, was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on June 28. According to TMZ, citing multiple sources close to the family, the musician is being treated for pancreatitis.

In the aftermath of her dad's health scare, Travis' daughter Alabama Barker, 16, asked her followers to "please send your prayers" to her dad on her Instagram Story. She then shared a follow-up image of her holding onto his hand.

Travis also appeared to reference his own health concerns in a June 28 tweet, writing, "God save me."

E! News has reached out to Travis' rep for comment and has not heard back.