Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis

More details are emerging about Travis Barker's recent health scare.
According to TMZ, citing multiple sources connected to the family, the Blink-182 rocker was hospitalized for pancreatitis—an inflammation of the pancreas that causes abdominal pain—which doctors believe was triggered by a recent colonoscopy.
E! News has reached out to Travis' rep for comment but has not heard back yet.
On June 28, Travis was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side.
While the family has not yet spoken out about his condition, his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, took to Instagram asking fans, "Please send your prayers." Soon after, she also shared a photo of herself holding her dad's hand from the side of his hospital bed. She captioned the since-deleted post, "Please say a prayer," adding two broken heart emojis and a pink heart emoji over Travis' hospital band for privacy.
Meanwhile, her brother, Landon Barker, was across the country in New York City performing with Machine Gun Kelly in front of a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden. After the show, the 18-year-old shared videos of the performance of "Die in California" on his Instagram Story. He did not, however, make any mention of his father's hospitalization.
Travis' medical diagnosis comes just a little over a month after he and Kourtney tied the knot in a lavish outdoor ceremony in Portofino, Italy on May 22.
The couple exchanged vows in front of Kourtney and Scott Disick's kids—Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7—and Travis' children, Alabama, Landon and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22.
Kourtney's siblings—Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—were also in attendance, while her mom Kris Jenner walked her down the aisle.
Since the nuptials, Travis and The Kardashians star have been settling into life as newlyweds. A source close to the Poosh founder previously told E! News that Kourtney "has been radiating pure happiness since getting back from Italy. She loves that it's official and says it was one of the best weeks of her life."