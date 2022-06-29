Cameron Diaz Is Coming Out of Retirement: Everything You Need to Know

Watch : "Bad Teacher" Turns 10: Live From E! Rewind

It's been a hard-knock life since Cameron Diaz stopped acting in 2014.

So it's a good thing the actress is coming out of retirement for the upcoming Netflix film Back in Action, a fitting title for the star's return.

Cameron's Annie co-star Jamie Foxx, who will also appear in the film, broke the news by leaking a phone call between him, the actress and Tom Brady. "Cameron I hope you aren't mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT," Jamie tweeted June 29. "@CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION—our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!"

So what exactly did Tom tell Cameron? Well, the NFL quarterback offered her some advice, as he's "relatively successful at un-retiring." Tom retired from the NFL earlier this year and then joined his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, less than two months later. So yeah, he knows a thing or two about the process.

"Honestly," Cameron said. "[You're] exactly what I needed."