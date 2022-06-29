See Adele and Rich Paul Double Date With Savannah and LeBron James at Kevin Love’s Wedding

Watch : Adele’s Boyfriend Rich Paul Hints at Having "More Kids"

Adele's recent date night with Rich Paul was a slam dunk.

The "Easy On Me" singer attended Kevin Love and Kate Bock's wedding—held at the New York Public Library—with her sports agent boyfriend by her side.

Adele and Rich—who were first spotted together in July 2021 at a NBA finals game—were dressed to the nines at the glitzy Great Gatsby-inspired June 25 wedding. Also in attendance to celebrate the nuptials was another famous pair: LeBron James and Savannah James.

For the event, Adele wore a long black, off-the-shoulder dress detailed with tulle sleeves. She paired her gown with black heels and accessorized with a simple small black clutch. The singer's look wouldn't be complete, however, without her signature cat-eyeliner, bold red lip, and side-swept curls.

Rich complemented his girlfriend's look perfectly with a dapper black tuxedo, bowtie and a white dress shirt.