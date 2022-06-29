Former Basketball Player Andrew Bogut Criticized for Apparent Kendall Jenner Dig

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's FLIRTY Reunion After Breakup

Social media users are calling foul on Andrew Bogut's recent tweet about Kendall Jenner.

The retired basketball player appeared to take a dig at the supermodel following her split from Devin Booker.

"With the 2022 @NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home. Which team will snap up @KendallJenner??" he tweeted on June 24. "Solid talent, versatile. ?? marks around team culture + habit of endless self promotion. Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up."

Several social media users criticized Andrew for the comment. "This is an awful way to speak about a woman," one Twitter user wrote. Added another, "Such a gross remark." Tweeted a third, "This is disgusting come on."

And while it initially looked like Andrew might apologize for the remark, he ended up just taking another shot.

"I would like to formally apologize for this tweet," he wrote on June 28 while resharing his old post. "My scout take forgot to include the elite level of rebounding. I will do better in the future."