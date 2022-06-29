Prime Video's Paper Girls Looks Perfect for Stranger Things Fans

Ali Wong is quite literally confronting her past in the trailer for Prime Video's YA series Paper Girls.
In the preview, the comedian, who plays the adult version of Erin Tieng, stumbles into the kitchen and meets three preteens. "Who's there?" adult Erin says, holding a stick and wearing her pajamas. "What are you doing in my house?"
The younger Erin, played by Riley Lai Nelet, replies, "What are you doing in my house?"
And then the realization hits them: They're the same person.
The preteen Erin has time traveled to 2019 from 1988, making for an awkward encounter. While adult Erin keeps muttering, "This isn't real," the preteen Erin is under no such illusion.
If this sounds confusing, it's because it is, especially for the four paper girls who seem just as entertaining as the Stranger Things kids. The crew consists of Erin Tieng (Riley), Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), Mac Coyle (Sofia Rosinsky) and KJ Brandman (Fina Strazza), who were working their newspaper route when they get caught in the crossfire of warring time travelers.
"Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves," Prime Video teases. "While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves."
The series is based on the best-selling graphic novel Paper Girls, written by Brian K. Vaughn, who gave the show his stamp of approval. "The extraordinary cast feels ripped from the pages of our comic," he said in a media release. "And whether you've read every issue of Paper Girls or are just starting the ride here, there will be huge surprises in store for you this epic first season."
This is just the latest graphic novel Prime Video has adapted for TV. The streamer has found mainstream success with their other show The Boys, starring Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Karl Urban and more.
It goes without saying that Paper Girls is a more PG adaptation, whereas The Boys is, well, let's just say it's not family friendly in the slightest.
All eight episodes of Paper Girls premiere July 29 on Prime Video, so if you're looking for a teen-centric sci-fi series to watch after finishing Stranger Things 4: Volume II, Paper Girls has you covered.