Why Meghan Markle Wants to "Normalize" the Conversation Around Miscarriages

Watch : Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Meghan Markle wants to end the social stigma surrounding miscarriages.

In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on the "deeply personal" experience of losing a child—and the importance of speaking out about it—in a candid conversation about the future of women's reproductive rights published by Vogue on June 28.

"I know what miscarrying feels like, which I've talked about publicly," Meghan told journalist Gloria Steinem. "The more that we normalize conversation about the things that affect our lives and bodies, the more people are going to understand how necessary it is to have protections in place."

The Archewell founder said that she felt fortunate to welcome both of her children: son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 12 months.

"I know what it feels like to have a connection to what is growing inside of your body," she said. "What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises."