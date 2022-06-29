ER Actress Mary Mara's Cause of Death Revealed

New details regarding Mary Mara's death have been revealed.
The New York State Police confirmed to E! News on June 29 that the ER star's cause of death was asphyxiation due to water drowning. According to authorities, there were no signs of trauma on her body and the death was ruled an accident.
Three days earlier, on June 26, Mara was found dead after a suspected drowning incident while swimming in the St. Lawrence River, according to a New York State Police press release. She was 61.
Soon after Mara's death, her manager spoke out about the actress who was best known for her recurring role as Loretta Sweet on ER.
"Mary was one in a million—one of the best actresses I ever met," her manager Craig Dorfman said in a statement. "I saw her for the first time off-Broadway in 1992 in Mad Forest and she was electrifying. She was unique, wickedly funny and a wonderful woman who will be missed."
During her expansive career in television, Mara also made appearances on Hope & Gloria, NYPD Blue, Law & Order and Dexter. Her film credits included 1990's Blue Steel, 1991's True Colors and 1998's A Civil Action.
Since Mara's passing, many of her co-stars have paid tribute on social media by sharing their fond memories working with her.
"Tonight the performance of @MrSatNightBway is dedicated to Mary Mara who played my daughter in the film of Mr. Saturday Night in 1992," Billy Crystal wrote on Twitter June 28. "Mary passed away at the age of 61."
Mara's Nash Bridges co-star Annette O'Toole added, "Mary Mara was funny, kind, brilliantly talented. I am terribly sorry she has left us."
In Mara's obituary, obtained by People, the actress' family described her as "a gifted character actor" who specialized in "complex portrayals of often-troubled characters."
"Her 32-year career in film and television resembled that of a veteran utility infielder who just missed stardom," the obituary wrote, "but always played for winning teams."