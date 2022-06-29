ER Actress Mary Mara's Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after Mary Mara was found dead after a suspected drowning incident while swimming in the St. Lawrence River, New York Police revealed her cause of death.

By Mike Vulpo Jun 29, 2022 4:54 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

New details regarding Mary Mara's death have been revealed.

The New York State Police confirmed to E! News on June 29 that the ER star's cause of death was asphyxiation due to water drowning. According to authorities, there were no signs of trauma on her body and the death was ruled an accident. 

Three days earlier, on June 26, Mara was found dead after a suspected drowning incident while swimming in the St. Lawrence River, according to a New York State Police press release. She was 61. 

Soon after Mara's death, her manager spoke out about the actress who was best known for her recurring role as Loretta Sweet on ER.

"Mary was one in a million—one of the best actresses I ever met," her manager Craig Dorfman said in a statement. "I saw her for the first time off-Broadway in 1992 in Mad Forest and she was electrifying. She was unique, wickedly funny and a wonderful woman who will be missed."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

During her expansive career in television, Mara also made appearances on Hope & GloriaNYPD Blue, Law & Order and Dexter. Her film credits included 1990's Blue Steel, 1991's True Colors and 1998's A Civil Action.

Matthew Simmons/WireImage

Since Mara's passing, many of her co-stars have paid tribute on social media by sharing their fond memories working with her.

"Tonight the performance of @MrSatNightBway is dedicated to Mary Mara who played my daughter in the film of Mr. Saturday Night in 1992," Billy Crystal wrote on Twitter June 28. "Mary passed away at the age of 61."

Mara's Nash Bridges co-star Annette O'Toole added, "Mary Mara was funny, kind, brilliantly talented. I am terribly sorry she has left us."

Trending Stories

1

Actress Mary Mara Dead at 61 After Drowning in New York River

2

Comedian Nick Nemeroff Dead at 32: Chloe Fineman and More Pay Tribute

3

Alabama Barker Asks for Prayers After Travis Barker Is Hospitalized

In Mara's obituary, obtained by People, the actress' family described her as "a gifted character actor" who specialized in "complex portrayals of often-troubled characters." 

"Her 32-year career in film and television resembled that of a veteran utility infielder who just missed stardom," the obituary wrote, "but always played for winning teams." 

Trending Stories

1

Actress Mary Mara Dead at 61 After Drowning in New York River

2

Comedian Nick Nemeroff Dead at 32: Chloe Fineman and More Pay Tribute

3

Alabama Barker Asks for Prayers After Travis Barker Is Hospitalized

4

Chris Pratt Addresses Backlash Over Instagram Post to Wife Katherine

5

Tom Mann Shares Heartbreaking Message to Late Fiancée Dani Hampson

Latest News

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Break Up After More Than a Year Together

Exclusive

Why Joey King Was "So Drunk" When She Booked a Movie With Brad Pitt

Adele and Rich Paul Double Date With Savannah and LeBron James

Former NBA Player Andrew Bogut Slammed for Apparent Kendall Jenner Dig

The Paper Girls Trailer Takes Viewers on a Trip Through Time

Peacock Announces Premiere Dates for Pitch Perfect Show & More

Why Meghan Markle Wants to "Normalize" Talking About Miscarriages