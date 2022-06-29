Why Brody Jenner Was "So Stoked" About The Hills: New Beginnings Cancellation

Watch : Audrina Patridge REACTS to The New Hills Reboot

The future of The Hills: New Beginnings has been written—and Brody Jenner is certainly pleased with the outcome.

When the reboot was cancelled following season three, "I was so stoked," Brody recently told People. "To be honest, yeah. It just wasn't the same experience. It was very stressful. There was a lot of manipulation involved. It was just a lot."

According to Brody, the show MTV originally pitched him, Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Spencer Pratt and more was very different from the show they ended up filming, with the group under the impression that New Beginnings would feature the OG cast, as well as new, younger cast members.

"I was like, 'Oh, that's great,'" he said. "They're going to hire a new, younger cast, 'You guys will come in as the OGs. It's not going to be focused and centered around you guys.'"

That supporting role was appealing as, the 37-year-old explained, he's "at a completely different point in my life" and less interested in the partying he used to do.