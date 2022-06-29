The First The Resort Trailer Is a Thrilling Take on a Vacation Gone Wrong

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper are checking into The Resort for a not so relaxing vacation.

In the first trailer for Peacock's The Resort, Cristin and William play Emma and Noah, a couple celebrating their 10-year anniversary while on vacation on the Yucatan Peninsula. At first glance, it seems like a relaxing and romantic way to mark this marriage milestone—at least, until Emma finds a flip phone in the middle of the forest.

The burner belongs to Sam Lawford (Skyler Gisondo), a guest who went missing 15 years ago while visiting the Oceana Vista resort with his mom, dad and girlfriend. He isn't the only one MIA, though. Around the same time, a girl named Violet (Nina Bloomgarden) disappeared too.

Adding another layer to this mystery? Emma and Noah discover a hurricane destroyed the resort the same night Sam seemingly fell off the face of the earth.

Emma's search for answer leads her to Violet's father, played by Nick Offerman, who tells the couple, "My daughter wanted to spend Christmas here. But she didn't want to spend it with me."