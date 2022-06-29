These Summer House Stars Won't Be Returning for Season 7

The Hamptons are about to look a whole lot different this year.
Why? A whopping three cast members are exiting Summer House ahead of season seven, including Luke Gulbranson, Andrea Denver and Alex Wach, E! News can confirm.
"I'm extremely thankful for the last three years of being on the show," Luke shared in an Instagram Live on June 28. "I'm gonna miss my friends a ton. I'm actually extremely, extremely bummed I'm not gonna be able to spend the summer with them. It breaks my heart, but I know they'll have a good time and we'll be in touch anyways."
The Minnesota native joined the Bravo series in season four, quickly making a splash by romancing co-star Hannah Berner. He then went on to star on the Summer House-Southern Charm spinoff Winter House, as did Andrea, whose debut came shortly after Luke's in season five. He struck up a flirtationship with housemate Paige DeSorbo, but was eventually cast aside so she could pursue a relationship with Craig Conover.
Alex's tenure was the shortest of all, as he just joined Summer House during the series' most recent season. He posted a cryptic Instagram the same day Luke made his announcement, writing in-part, "Everyone can agree that life throws some curve balls now and again. Recently I've felt like life has thrown me a curveball straight to my face."
Because of his limited time on the series, Alex wasn't able to make much of an impression, but he did deliver what will go down as one of the best zingers in Summer House history. Trying to break up an argument between Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller—who were in a love triangle with Austen Kroll all summer long—he said of the Southern Charm star, "I don't understand why you're fighting so much for literally the Honda Civic of male attractiveness."
All in all, there's no doubt that the boys' exits will shake up the dynamic in the house during season seven. Bravo has yet to make an official casting announcement, so there's no telling if the season six cast—Lindsay, Ciara, Paige, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera and Mya Allen—will otherwise remain the same.
As we wait to find out, catch up with past seasons of Summer House on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)