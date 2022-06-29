These Summer House Stars Won't Be Returning for Season 7

Watch : Summer House Reunion, Naked and Afraid & Put A Ring On It

The Hamptons are about to look a whole lot different this year.

Why? A whopping three cast members are exiting Summer House ahead of season seven, including Luke Gulbranson, Andrea Denver and Alex Wach, E! News can confirm.

"I'm extremely thankful for the last three years of being on the show," Luke shared in an Instagram Live on June 28. "I'm gonna miss my friends a ton. I'm actually extremely, extremely bummed I'm not gonna be able to spend the summer with them. It breaks my heart, but I know they'll have a good time and we'll be in touch anyways."

The Minnesota native joined the Bravo series in season four, quickly making a splash by romancing co-star Hannah Berner. He then went on to star on the Summer House-Southern Charm spinoff Winter House, as did Andrea, whose debut came shortly after Luke's in season five. He struck up a flirtationship with housemate Paige DeSorbo, but was eventually cast aside so she could pursue a relationship with Craig Conover.