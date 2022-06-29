Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Sale: Save Up to 63% on Dresses, Swimsuits, Shorts, and More

Look Legally Cute in these styles from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James.

If you want to channel Reese Witherspoon's charming, put-together, yet casual aesthetic, you need to check out her clothing line Draper James. The fashion brand has classic silhouettes and beautiful patterns with styles for the whole family in addition to home products. Each style is cuter than the next, but if you want to shop and save a little money, the Fourth of July deals started early. 

You can save 30% sitewide at Draper James, which does include sale styles. That means you can get an EXTRA 30% discount. Depending on which styles you like, you can get a major deal. There's no promo code to remember. Just add your favorite picks to your cart and you'll see the discount when you check out.

These $68 pajamas are on sale for $25, which is a 63% discount. You can snag this $86 top for just $46. Or you can get this $70 pullover for $39. There are so many cute styles, a lot of which have matching accessories.

Draper James Styles on Sale

Draper James Linda Pajama Set in Shadow Floral

You'll have a comfy, yet chic sleep in this super soft pajama set from Draper James.

$68
$25
Draper James

Draper James DJ x Lands' End Snap Neck Pullover

This pullover is super soft with a plush, fleece lining. This is just what you need for a cool summer night.

$70
$39
Draper James

Draper James Knit Smocked Top in Spring Ditsy Floral

This floral top has chic puff sleeves. It looks great with your favorite white pants or a pair of jean shorts.
 

 

$85
$46
Top
$65
$31
Matching Shorts

Draper James DJ x Lands' End Zip Front Long Sleeve Sporty One Piece Swimsuit

Get UPF 50 protection from the sun and extra coverage in a long-sleeve swimsuit. It's made with LYCRA Xtra Life spandex, which the brand claims lasts up to 10 times longer than suits made with ordinary spandex. A portion of every purchase from this collection supports Girls Inc. and its mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold.

$105
$59
Draper James

Draper James Terri Tie Back Top in Magnolia Eyelet

Go for a classic look with this simple eyelet peplum top. It has a floral print and it's a great everyday staple for the summer season. Just pair it with jeans or shorts and you're good to go.

$150
$71
Draper James

Draper James Reba Wrap Dress in Magnolia Eyelet

If you love that yellow floral print, you need to check out this brunch-ready mini dress.

$175
$95
Draper James

Draper James Taylor Smocked Dress in Strawberry Field

The Taylor Smocked Dress is incredibly flattering. It has a fit and flare silhouette with adorable bow accents at the straps.

 

$150
$84
Draper James

Draper James Strawberry Field Knot Headband

Instantly elevate your look with this darling knot headband from Draper James.

$35
$20
Draper James

Draper James Flutter Sleeve Dress in Green Woodblock Floral

The Draper James Flutter Sleeve Dress is the perfect ensemble for summer. It has an adjustable tie waist, flutter sleeves, and a flowy fit that's easy for the warm weather.

 

$125
$70
Draper James

Draper James Bow Scarf Scrunchie in Strawberry Field

Step up your ponytail game with a chic scarf scrunchie.

$15
$8
Draper James

Draper James Flora Flat Sandals

These beautiful, comfy slides go with just about any outfit. They're so unique, yet so versatile at the same time. 

$95
$50
Draper James

Draper James DJ x Lands' End Kids One Piece Ruffle Swimsuit

How cute is this girls' one-piece swimsuit? It's stylish and it has UPF 50 protection.

$48
$27
Draper James

Draper James DJ x Lands' End Kids Swim Trunk

Here's another adorable kids' swimsuit with UPF 50 protection. A family matching moment is always an adorable idea.

$43
$24
Draper James

Draper James DJ x Lands' End Mesh Zip Top Beach Tote

Carry your summer essentials in this mesh, beach tote.  It has zippered compartments and a genius change of shoes compartment at the bottom, which is ideal for storing sandy flip flops away from the rest of your stuff. There's also a front zip pocket for those essentials you need easy access to, like your keys and cell phone.

$68
$38
Draper James

Draper James DJ x Lands' End Sleeveless Polo

Make your plain white tops jealous with this gingham collar look.

$50
$28
Draper James

Draper James Natalie Sweatshirt in Pink Magnolia &

Who says that sweats can't be fashionable? Take your loungewear to the next level with these pink, floral pieces.

$74
$41
Sweatshirt
$65
$37
Shorts

Draper James Babydoll Tank & Short Sleep Set in Shadow Floral

If you want to feel cute, cool, and comfortable during hot summer nights, this is the perfect sleep set for your needs.

$58
$41
Draper James

Draper James Kimberly Smocked Midi Dress in Orange Blossom

Orange you loving midi dresses for summer? This is a great look for so many warm weather occasions. 

$125
$60
Draper James

Draper James Pull On Shorts in Spring Blooms

Pull on these shorts with the matching smocked top or another shirt you already have. These would look darling with a plain white t-shirt.

$65
$32
Shorts
$85
$46
Top

Draper James June Dress in Monstera Floral

Wear this for your next vacation or for when you just want that "on vacation" feeling.

$195
$93
Draper James

While you're shopping, Reese's The Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston just collaborated with Vital Proteins to create a new product.

