Hilarie Burton Recalls How Her Abortion Allowed For Her Future Pregnancies

"Having an abortion after my fetus died allowed for my uterus to heal in a way that made it health enough to carry future pregnancies," Hilarie Burton wrote following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Hilarie Burton is sharing her abortion story in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"This is my child," she captioned a photo of her and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's daughter George, 4. "My beloved. My daughter." (The longtime couple are also parents to 12-year-old son Augustus, a.k.a. Gus.)

Burton then looked back at her journey to become a mom. "It is no secret I struggled with infertility," the One Tree Hill alum wrote. "Losing multiple pregnancies before her was traumatic."

"But female bodies are all different and unpredictable," she continued. "Having an abortion after my fetus died allowed for my uterus to heal in a way that made it health enough to carry future pregnancies. It doesn't matter if you use the term D&C. The official word on the hospital paperwork is abortion. That's what it was."

It was a painful day, as she put it—but it could have been worse. How so? "If abortion had been illegal and law enforcement inspected my body to make sure I hadn't caused my own miscarriage," she wrote. "Cause that's what's coming. It's already happened. It was commonplace before #roevwade."

As Burton noted, "Row V Wade protected my rights as a woman to have miscarriages without scrutiny."

Today, she's thinking about the messages she's received from followers who've also miscarried.

"Think about every loss and then compound it by knowing that the Supreme Court just said it's okay for states to look at you as a murder suspect in that situation," the 39-year-old wrote. "Your miscarriage will make you a murder suspect. I can't say this clearly enough or shout it loud enough."

She added, "I only have my daughter because of my abortion. So f--k you very much to the Supreme Court. And f--k you to the ignorant right wing extremists who want my daughter to have fewer rights than what I was born with. #WeWillNotGoBack."

Burton is one of many stars who've shared their stories and taken a stand following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which established the constitutional right to abortion. Read their messages here.    

 

