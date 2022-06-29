Find Out the Hilarious Story Behind Meredith Vieira's Scrapped SNL Appearance

You might be surprised to learn that Meredith Vieira has quite the funny bone.

The TV personality showed off her comedic talents while telling the story of how she almost appeared on Saturday Night Live exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop on June 28.

Back when cast member Molly Shannon was on the show, Vieira was set to appear in a sketch with Chris Kattan's character Mango, which ultimately got cut. "They sent Molly in to tell me," she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love, "and I was really upset."

Later, she was offered a chance to make up for her scrapped role (which involved holding a whip) in the episode's opening sketch with Tim Meadow's Ladies Man. "They had three women who were playing 'skank hoes,'" Vieira recalled. "And Molly said, 'Do you wanna be one of the skank hoes?' And I felt like, 'I don't wanna be a skank hoe.' And now, I wish I had been a skank hoe. I wish."