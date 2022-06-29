Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Dream Co-Star

Chris Hemsworth's dream co-star is none other than his fellow summer blockbuster bro.
After recently sharing his love for Top Gun: Maverick on Instagram, the Thor: Love and Thunder star exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that getting to work on a project with Tom Cruise would be "a dream."
"He's one of my favorite actors," he said on the Thor red carpet. "As a young kid watching him, and even right now, displaying what a movie star is in all its glory is pretty impressive, and to work with him would be an honor."
While fans will have to wait to see the action stars onscreen together, it won't be long until they see Hemsworth reunite with former co-star Natalie Portman as Jane Foster in Love and Thunder, which premieres July 8. Last seen in 2013's Thor: The Dark World, Jane is getting the superhero treatment this time around.
"She looked pretty good, I gotta say," Hemsworth said of Portman's Thor transformation. "You walked on set and immediately, my sort of confidence fell apart. She looked incredible."
As for who looked better with Thor's blonde locks and red cape? According to Hemsworth, "She wore it best, in my opinion."
Thor has come a long way since his big-screen debut in 2011, going from God Bod to Dad Bod and back again for his fourth solo outing. And as the upcoming film's trailers have teased, fans will get to see more of the God of Thunder than ever before.
"I remember in the first Thor film, I had my shirt off," Chris said. "And then I thought, ‘You know what? In 10, 11 years from now, I'm gonna take it all off and that's gonna be the pinnacle of my career, or the end of it.'"
Christian Bale also went through quite the physical transformation to play the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, a role in which he said he sometimes took "way too far." As Bale told Daily Pop, "Taika [Waititi] had to cut some of those things. It's a family movie, after all."
"We didn't want to have people running for the exits," he added. "But, wonderful vibe on the set and I was very grateful to be able to play dress up in that way and be as creepy as I got to be."
Co-star Tessa Thompson—who returns at the warrior Valkyrie (now King Valkyrie)—also enjoyed playing around on set, revealing that a scene of her licking a sword was totally improvised.
"I thought it was fun," she told Daily Pop before assuring it was all done safely. "I know in the time of COVID, licking surfaces is not a great idea, but I did have it on my person for all the concerned people."
Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters July 8.