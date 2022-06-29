Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Dream Co-Star

Watch : Would Chris Hemsworth Team Up With Tom Cruise?

Chris Hemsworth's dream co-star is none other than his fellow summer blockbuster bro.

After recently sharing his love for Top Gun: Maverick on Instagram, the Thor: Love and Thunder star exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that getting to work on a project with Tom Cruise would be "a dream."

"He's one of my favorite actors," he said on the Thor red carpet. "As a young kid watching him, and even right now, displaying what a movie star is in all its glory is pretty impressive, and to work with him would be an honor."

While fans will have to wait to see the action stars onscreen together, it won't be long until they see Hemsworth reunite with former co-star Natalie Portman as Jane Foster in Love and Thunder, which premieres July 8. Last seen in 2013's Thor: The Dark World, Jane is getting the superhero treatment this time around.

"She looked pretty good, I gotta say," Hemsworth said of Portman's Thor transformation. "You walked on set and immediately, my sort of confidence fell apart. She looked incredible."