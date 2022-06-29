Machine Gun Kelly Left Bleeding After Smashing Champagne Glass on His Face at NYC After-Party

Machine Gun Kelly is taking the meaning of bloody good fun to a new level.
During an after-party for his concert in New York City on June 28, the Mainstream Sellout rapper smashed a champagne flute on his forehead, shouting, "Bro, I don't give a s--t!"
MGK shared footage of the eyebrow-raising moment to his Instagram Stories overnight, captioning the video, "And this is when things turned." In a follow-up post, the artist seemed unfazed by the act, performing "my ex's best friend" as blood ran down his face. He captioned that video, "F--k it" as he held tissues in one hand that were used to suppress some of the bleeding.
Later that night, the rapper was spotted leaving the event hand in hand with his fiancée Megan Fox, with blood stains visible on his sheer pink shirt.
MGK had a lot of things to celebrate that night, including his sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden, which took place hours prior. During the show, he brought out Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's 18-year-old son Landon to perform their new single, "Die in California."
Not only did the "Bloody Valentine" rapper celebrate rocking the stage, but he also rejoiced in the success of his new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink, which hit the streaming platform June 28.
In the new doc, MGK got personal as he spoke about attempting suicide following his father's death in July 2020. As the 32-year-old explained, he put a shotgun in his mouth while he was on the phone with Megan, who was away filming in Bulgaria at the time. "I wouldn't leave my room. I started getting really, really, really dark," he said. "I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me."
He continued, "One of the days, I just f--kng snapped. I called Megan, I was like, ‘You aren't here for me.' I'm in my room and I'm, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel's in my mouth."
MGK said after he cocked the shotgun, the shell got jammed. "Megan's, like, dead silent," he continued. "That was kind of where I started realizing, like, something's not right." The rapper—who has spoken about his past with drugs—said that moment made him realize he "needed to kick the drugs."