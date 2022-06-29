Machine Gun Kelly Left Bleeding After Smashing Champagne Glass on His Face at NYC After-Party

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Gets Vulnerable in Life in Pink Documentary

Machine Gun Kelly is taking the meaning of bloody good fun to a new level.

During an after-party for his concert in New York City on June 28, the Mainstream Sellout rapper smashed a champagne flute on his forehead, shouting, "Bro, I don't give a s--t!"

MGK shared footage of the eyebrow-raising moment to his Instagram Stories overnight, captioning the video, "And this is when things turned." In a follow-up post, the artist seemed unfazed by the act, performing "my ex's best friend" as blood ran down his face. He captioned that video, "F--k it" as he held tissues in one hand that were used to suppress some of the bleeding.

Later that night, the rapper was spotted leaving the event hand in hand with his fiancée Megan Fox, with blood stains visible on his sheer pink shirt.

MGK had a lot of things to celebrate that night, including his sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden, which took place hours prior. During the show, he brought out Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's 18-year-old son Landon to perform their new single, "Die in California."