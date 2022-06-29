Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Cara Delevingne Tease "Real Surprises" for Only Murders Season 2

Watch : Only Murders in the Building Cast Newbies: Cara Delevingne & More

Don't expect to crack the case at the center of Only Murders in the Building any time soon.

According to Selena Gomez and Steve Martin—part of the trio of true-crime podcasters on the critically-acclaimed Hulu series—season two is anything but straightforward. As Selena exclusively revealed on E! News' Daily Pop, "We wanted to bring in more mystery. I think there's a lot of different twists and turns that lead us nowhere, but everywhere."

Steve even admitted to being taken aback by certain plot points, adding, "There are real surprises this season. Even as an actor getting the script, I go, 'Oh!' so that's a good thing."

Though she's not a seasoned sleuth compared to Selena's Mabel and Steve's Charles, new addition Cara Delevingne, who plays an artist named Alice, shared a similar sentiment. "You don't know what's going to happen with the characters as it goes on," she said, "and I was like, 'Why did you do that?!'"