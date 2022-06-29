Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Cara Delevingne Tease "Real Surprises" for Only Murders Season 2

Don't expect to crack the case at the center of Only Murders in the Building any time soon.
According to Selena Gomez and Steve Martin—part of the trio of true-crime podcasters on the critically-acclaimed Hulu series—season two is anything but straightforward. As Selena exclusively revealed on E! News' Daily Pop, "We wanted to bring in more mystery. I think there's a lot of different twists and turns that lead us nowhere, but everywhere."
Steve even admitted to being taken aback by certain plot points, adding, "There are real surprises this season. Even as an actor getting the script, I go, 'Oh!' so that's a good thing."
Though she's not a seasoned sleuth compared to Selena's Mabel and Steve's Charles, new addition Cara Delevingne, who plays an artist named Alice, shared a similar sentiment. "You don't know what's going to happen with the characters as it goes on," she said, "and I was like, 'Why did you do that?!'"
Cara also gave Daily Pop some insight into Alice and her blooming relationship with Mabel, calling her character "complicated."
"She's a mysterious person, but it kind of unravels as it goes on," Cara added of Alice. "There's a lot of twists and turns. I don't want to ruin anything too much. She definitely gets what she wants, she's just very intense about the way she goes about things."
While she didn't expand on the ominous assertion, she did rave about working with her close friend, Selena.
"We never get to see each other as much because we're so busy," Cara said. "So to be able to spend that much time with her, and also to be able to work with her, she's just such an incredible person to work with whether I know her or not. She is brilliant, like one of my favorite actors I've ever worked with."
The feeling is mutual. As Selena told Daily Pop, "She is fantastic and I love our characters and our relationship. I got very proud as a friend to see her just do an incredible job."
See them all in action on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. The first two episodes are now streaming, and the rest of the season will release every Tuesday throughout the summer.