Landon Barker Performs With Machine Gun Kelly Amid Dad Travis Barker’s Hospitalization

The show must go on for Landon Barker.
Hours after his father Travis Barker was hospitalized for an unknown medical emergency June 28, the 18-year-old joined Machine Gun Kelly on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City for a performance of their collaboration "Die in California."
Landon shared several videos of the performance on his Instagram Stories. One audience member wrote, "oh my god @landonasherbarker" as they panned to the sold-out crowd, while another person who was filming the show wrote, "@machinegunkelly just brought out @landonasherbarker!!!"
The teen rapper did not make any mention of Travis' hospitalization, unlike his younger sister, Alabama Barker, who took to her Instagram Story asking fans, "Please send your prayers." She did not share any additional details about her father's health.
The 16-year-old's request came moments after news surfaced that the Blink-182 drummer was brought by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side.
Travis seemingly referred to the medical scare on Twitter that same day, writing, "God save me."
E! News has reached out to his rep for comment but hasn't heard back.
The rocker's health emergency comes just one month after he and Kourtney tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy on May 22. Several of their family members attended the nuptials, including Kourtney's kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, who she shares with ex Scott Disick. Travis' kids were there as well, including Alabama, Landon and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
Earlier this month, a source close to the Poosh founder shared how the newlyweds were getting adjusted to married life.
"They are exhausted from the events and have been settling back into reality at home," the insider told E! News June 4, while also noting that Kourtney "has been radiating pure happiness since getting back from Italy. She loves that it's official and says it was one of the best weeks of her life."