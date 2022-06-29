Elizabeth Olsen and Husband Robbie Arnett Share Rare Details About Their Elopement

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett have been married for longer than everyone thinks. During a recent interview, the Marvel star revealed she and the musician eloped prior to COVID lockdown.

Watch: Elizabeth Olsen Just Casually Revealed She's Married

Elizabeth Olsen just confirmed some marvelous news.

During a virtual appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the WandaVision actress revealed that she and musician Robbie Arnett privately tied the knot years ago. "We never really talked much about our marriage," Elizabeth—who was joined by Robbie during the interview—said when asked if they wed during COVID lockdown. "We eloped, and then we had a wedding at another time, but it was before COVID. I just never talked about it. "

As Elizabeth, 33, explained, timing was in the couple's favor. "I had to work in England and there are visa issues with that," she told co-hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham. "He wouldn't have been able to come at all actually. And also everything was so backed up. You couldn't even like try to get married then. But it ended up working out."

It was exactly a year ago that Elizabeth casually revealed that she and Robbie, 30, are married during Variety's Actors on Actors series. 

photos
Elizabeth Olsen & Robbie Arnett: Romance Rewind

While chatting with fellow actress Kaley Cuoco, Elizabeth referred to Robbie as her husband.

"I've been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbor is doing so much construction to their backyard. I can still hear it and I'm in the furthest bathroom," she said. "I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic—you know, the Little Miss books? They're these classic books but 'magic' because of WandaVision because he's such a f--king cutie!"

Speaking of books, Elizabeth and Robbie—who first sparked romance rumors in 2017—just released their first children's book, Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective, which shares ways to cope with anxiety. And during their recent chat on SiriusXM, the couple shared their goal for Worry Detective.

Team GT/GC Images

"Our hope is that because kids will be able to, hopefully identify it in themselves, then they can maybe have a bit more empathy or compassion for someone who's acting a bit surprising in their class," Elizabeth said. "And they don't really know how to manage it, but maybe they have a bit more compassion for that other person because they have the tools themselves. So like that would be, you know, the dream."

