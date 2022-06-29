British Journalist Deborah James Dead at 40 After Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Fans are saying a final farewell to Bowelbabe.

British journalist Deborah James died peacefully on June 28 following a battle with bowel cancer, according to a statement shared on her Instagram account. Per the post, James was surrounded by family when she passed away.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James," read the message, which praised James as "the most amazing wife, daughter, sister [and] mummy."

The touching tribute also hailed the BBC podcast host, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and documented her journey as BowelBabe on social media, as "an inspiration" for her charitable work in founding the BowelBabe Fund, which raises funds for clinical trials and cancer research.

"Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer," the statement read. "Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring."