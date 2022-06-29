British Journalist Deborah James Dead at 40 After Cancer Battle

Fans are saying a final farewell to Bowelbabe.
British journalist Deborah James died peacefully on June 28 following a battle with bowel cancer, according to a statement shared on her Instagram account. Per the post, James was surrounded by family when she passed away.
"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James," read the message, which praised James as "the most amazing wife, daughter, sister [and] mummy."
The touching tribute also hailed the BBC podcast host, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and documented her journey as BowelBabe on social media, as "an inspiration" for her charitable work in founding the BowelBabe Fund, which raises funds for clinical trials and cancer research.
"Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer," the statement read. "Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring."
The post ended with a quote from Bowelbabe herself: "Find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo—it could just save your life."
Fans shared that they were "heartbroken" over the news, with one user noting, "you will be so so missed by us all."
James' death comes a month after she shared the devastating news that her "active care has stopped" and she was in hospice. "The message I never wanted to write. We have tried everything, but my body simply isn't playing ball," she shared in a May 9 post. "Nobody knows how long I've got left but I'm not able to walk, I'm sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams."
Though it was "heartbreaking" to learn of her declining health, James noted at the time that she was "surrounded by so much love," adding, "Right now for me it's all about taking it a day at a time, step by step and being grateful for another sunrise. My whole family are around me and we will dance through this together, sunbathing and laughing (I'll cry!!) at every possible moment!"
She added in a message to her fans, "You are all incredible, thank you for playing your part in my journey."
The same month, Prince William honored her with damehood to celebrate her raising more than $6 million through her charity. "Prince William actually came to our family house today!" she wrote on Instagram on May 13. "I am utterly honoured that he joined us for afternoon tea and champagne, where he not only spent a generous amount of time talking to my whole family... It's quite surreal having a royal pop in at home."
In the wake of her passing, James' loved ones hope to continue her legacy "long into the future" through her Bowelbabe Fund, they said.
She is survived by her husband Sebastien Bowen and kids Hugo, 14, and Eloise, 12.