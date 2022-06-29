Chris Pratt Denies Involvement With Controversial Hillsong Church

Watch : Chris Pratt Calls Social Media Backlash "F--ked Up"

Chris Pratt is refuting any association with the Hillsong Church.

As the Australia-based megachurch continues to face controversy, the Guardians of the Galaxy star denied ever being a part of its congregation, saying, "I never went to Hillsong."

"I've never actually been to Hillsong," he told Men's Health in its July/August issue. "I don't know anyone from that church."

Pratt's denial of his involvement in Hillsong, whose co-founder Brian Houston resigned in March amid allegations of inappropriate behavior toward two women, comes more than three years after actor Elliot Page accused him of being a part of an "infamously anti-LGBTQ" church.

At the time, Pratt argued in defense that "nothing could be further from the truth" and said, "I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone."

"They helped me tremendously offering love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions regardless of sexual orientation, race or gender," he continued in a social media statement, without explicitly naming his church. "My faith is important to me but no church defines me or my life and I am not spokesman for any church or any group of people. My values define who I am."