Sam Asghari Reflects on “Way Overdue” Wedding to Britney Spears

Worth the wait.
Three weeks after marrying Britney Spears, Sam Asghari opened about his wedding day, telling Good Morning America the big day couldn't come soon enough.
"It's been a minute. It was just way overdue for us" he shared in an interview teaser clip released June 28. "We imagined this thing being a fairytale and it was."
Calling married-life "surreal," the fitness trainer-turned-actor is still getting used to wearing his wedding ring.
"I have to wear this thing now," he joked as he played with his new piece of jewelry. "It's heavy, so I'm getting a workout."
Britney, 40, and Sam, 28, tied the knot on June 9 in an intimate ceremony at the bride's home in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Last year, the "Toxic" singer made it known she has wanted marriage and a baby—what she called "the real deal"—with Sam but claimed she was not allowed due to the constraints of her conservatorship, which was removed in November after 13 years.
"I was told, right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby," Britney told the judge in her public testimony during a June 2021 court hearing about her conservatorship, where E! News was present. "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things."
Her dad and conservator, Jamie Spears has said he acted in Britney's best interest during her conservatorship.
Britney was previously married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. The former couple share two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.
Britney and Sam first met in October 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. Nearly five years later, Sam popped the question with a gorgeous round-cut engagement ring.
Now that they are finally newlyweds, a source told E! News earlier this month that the couple has "been relaxing since the wedding and are planning a honeymoon," adding that Britney has been glowing since getting her bridal wish.
"Britney is feeling very fearless and is in total bliss since marrying Sam," the insider shared. "She is so happy and feels like she is a new woman now."