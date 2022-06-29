Sam Asghari Reflects on “Way Overdue” Wedding to Britney Spears

Watch : Inside Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Life as Newlyweds

Worth the wait.

Three weeks after marrying Britney Spears, Sam Asghari opened about his wedding day, telling Good Morning America the big day couldn't come soon enough.

"It's been a minute. It was just way overdue for us" he shared in an interview teaser clip released June 28. "We imagined this thing being a fairytale and it was."

Calling married-life "surreal," the fitness trainer-turned-actor is still getting used to wearing his wedding ring.

"I have to wear this thing now," he joked as he played with his new piece of jewelry. "It's heavy, so I'm getting a workout."

Britney, 40, and Sam, 28, tied the knot on June 9 in an intimate ceremony at the bride's home in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Last year, the "Toxic" singer made it known she has wanted marriage and a baby—what she called "the real deal"—with Sam but claimed she was not allowed due to the constraints of her conservatorship, which was removed in November after 13 years.