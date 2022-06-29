Sister Wives: Kody Brown’s Child Leon Brown Comes Out as Transgender

Watch : "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years

Leon Brown is ready to introduce "my favorite self" to the world.

The 26-year-old, who is the only child of Sister Wives' Kody Brown and Meri Brown, came out as transgender on social media, noting that their name is Leon or Leo and their pronouns are they/them.

"Someone recently told me that i didn't have to have all of my s--t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world," they wrote in a June 28 Instagram post. "So here's me, definitely not having almost any of my s--t figured out, to let you know that i am trans."

Reflecting on their journey to self-discovery, Leon recalled "the first time that i knew i wasn't a girl."

"I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," they shared. "So i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman."