High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Latest Guest Stars Prove the Start of Something New

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Not Interested in "High School Musical" Reboot

These new High School Musical: The Musical: The Series guest stars are exactly what we've been looking for.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and JoJo Siwa have joined the cast of the Disney+ series for season three, which premieres July 27.

Jesse, fresh off his June 12 Tony win for Take Me Out, will play Marvin, an old family friend of Nini (Olivia Rodrigo), according to the streamer. The reigning Grammy winner for Best New Artist, who appeared as a series regular on the first two seasons of the show, will appear in a limited capacity in season three.

It marks just Jesse's second TV role—after a guest spot on The Good Fight in 2021—since he wrapped 11 seasons as Mitchell on Modern Family in 2020.

JoJo, the teen pop sensation and current judge on So You Think You Can Dance, will play Madison, an alum of Camp Shallow Lake, where season three takes place.