Is Val Chmerkovskiy Exiting Dancing With the Stars? Jenna Johnson Says...

Val Chmerkovskiy is not ready to put away his dancing shoes.

Months after he teased an exit, the Dancing with the Stars veteran is eager for the another run at the Mirrorball trophy in season 31, just ask his wife—and fellow DWTS pro—Jenna Johnson!

"Val is definitely excited to come back for another season and I think that he's in the best shape of his life right now," Jenna told Us Weekly June 27. "I'm not sure what happened to him [this year], but he is snatched."

Sounds like somebody is ready to rumba!

Whether or not he actually will return, however, remains unclear, as Jenna explained, "The funny thing is we actually don't know if we're coming back until right before the season [starts]."

Since first appearing as a pro alongside Elisabetta Canalis during season 13 in 2011, he has appeared on a total of 17 seasons of the dance competition, including 2021's season 30 with Olivia Jade. He has won the Mirrorball trophy twice, first in 2015's season 20 with Rumer Willis and again in 2016's season 23 with gymnast Laurie Hernandez.