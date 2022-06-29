This Man's Lizzie McGuire-Inspired Wedding Vows Are What Dreams Are Made Of

Watch : Hilary Duff Confirms "Lizzie McGuire" Reboot Is Dead

This is what wedding dreams are made of.

A couple's big day was both heartwarming and hilarious when some "unexpected vows" inspired by Lizzie McGuire were shared at the altar.

In a clip which has since gone viral, Marco Braun, an antique salesman from Chicago, sweetly explained in his vows to husband Danny Chapman why the two are meant be using analogies from the beloved Disney Channel series and actress Hilary Duff, who played the titular character from 2001 to 2004.

"Growing up I always imagined I would be getting married to early 2000s teen idol and gay icon Hilary Duff, so you can understand my shock today to see you," he joked to his husband. "This week I was doing researching into Hilary Duff's famed character Lizzie McGuire in hopes to find some cute connection between you two, so at the end I could say, 'Even though Hilary Duff isn't here, I still have you.'