Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower Kisses Girlfriend Jess Moloney During Steamy Beach Outing

There's nothing strange between Jamie Campbell Bower and Jess Moloney.
After all, the Stranger Things actor wasn't shy about packing on the PDA with the talent manager during a recent beach outing in Malibu, Calif. In a photo, the two are seen in the sand with their surfboards as they shared a steamy kiss.
For the occasion, Jamie wore a black wetsuit, which he rolled down to his waist after hitting the waves, while Jess donned a blue surf suit. The pair coordinated in dark sunglasses as they soaked up the rays.
The surf session comes more than a month after the couple hit the red carpet together at the New York premiere of Stranger Things' fourth season, in which Jamie appears as the new terrifying villain Vecna. The duo—who Page Six reports have been dating for nearly a year and a half—were then photographed cozying up at a Hollywood screening of the horror flick The Black Phone on June 21.
Prior to his romance with Jess, a co-founder of the creative community Ice Studios, Jamie dated tattoo artist Ruby Quilter. He's also been linked to his Mortal Instruments: City of Bones co-star Lily Collins and Harry Potter castmate Bonnie Wright.
For the actor, surfing has been a big part of his life—especially at the time of filming Stranger Things. "I had the moments where I was like, 'OK, cool, man, your brain's feeling pretty f--ked right now, you need to go to the beach,'" he told Euphoria magazine earlier this month. "'You need to go for a surf. You need to just step outside and just chill for a few days. And then you can go back into it again.'"
The most difficult part about being Vecna though? Keeping quiet about his role. "When one gets attached to huge projects like this, everyone's very excited and they want to know everything and they want to know what you are doing," he explained. "Keeping my friends at bay and toeing the party line was probably the hardest thing, but the character building was not difficult to keep inside."
Consider his lips sealed!