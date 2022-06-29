Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower Kisses Girlfriend Jess Moloney During Steamy Beach Outing

Watch : Stranger Things Season 4: The Creation of Vecna

There's nothing strange between Jamie Campbell Bower and Jess Moloney.

After all, the Stranger Things actor wasn't shy about packing on the PDA with the talent manager during a recent beach outing in Malibu, Calif. In a photo, the two⁠ are seen in the sand with their surfboards as they shared a steamy kiss.

For the occasion, Jamie wore a black wetsuit⁠, which he rolled down to his waist after hitting the waves⁠, while Jess donned a blue surf suit. The pair coordinated in dark sunglasses as they soaked up the rays.

The surf session comes more than a month after the couple hit the red carpet together at the New York premiere of Stranger Things' fourth season, in which Jamie appears as the new terrifying villain Vecna. The duo⁠—who Page Six reports have been dating for nearly a year and a half—were then photographed cozying up at a Hollywood screening of the horror flick The Black Phone on June 21.