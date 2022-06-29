Kristin Cavallari Says She Feels the "Best I Ever Have" After Putting on "a Lot of Weight"

Watch : Kristin Cavallari ADDRESSES Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors

Kristin Cavallari is proud of her fitness journey.

The Uncommon James CEO gave insight on her workout routine, sharing that she has "put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way."

"My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have," she said in a June 25 interview with Us Weekly. "I'm not trying to lose weight."

Kristin—who shares Camden Jack Cutler, 9, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, 8, and Saylor James Cutler, 6, with ex Jay Cutler—said that when looking at old photos of herself, she was "shocked" at her previous appearance.

"I didn't realize it at the time, how thin I was," she said. "So I'm happy that I've put on weight."

According to the outlet, the Laguna Beach star works with a personal trainer three days a week. Kristin said her personal trainer pushes her "really hard" and has her lifting the heaviest weight of her "entire life."