Kristin Cavallari Says She Feels the "Best I Ever Have" After Putting on "a Lot of Weight"

Kristin Cavallari shared that through the last few years, she has put on weight "in a good way." Learn about the fitness journey that has her feeling the "best I ever have."

Kristin Cavallari is proud of her fitness journey.

The Uncommon James CEO gave insight on her workout routine, sharing that she has "put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way."

"My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have," she said in a June 25 interview with Us Weekly. "I'm not trying to lose weight."

Kristin—who shares Camden Jack Cutler, 9, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, 8, and Saylor James Cutler, 6, with ex Jay Cutler—said that when looking at old photos of herself, she was "shocked" at her previous appearance.

"I didn't realize it at the time, how thin I was," she said. "So I'm happy that I've put on weight."

According to the outlet, the Laguna Beach star works with a personal trainer three days a week. Kristin said her personal trainer pushes her "really hard" and has her lifting the heaviest weight of her "entire life."

And on her days without a trainer, Kristin said she still breaks a sweat by working out on her own once a week or even doing a 30 minute session of VersaClimber.

But one thing she doesn't do? Step on the scale.

"I don't weigh myself," she said, explaining that she keeps track of changes by how her clothes fit her.

"I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I'm the strongest I've ever been," she continued. "I'm just really comfortable in my skin right now, which is a really good feeling."

On top of her focus on fitness, Kristin has also been working through some things in her personal life.

Back in April, the 35-year-old touched on whether or not she is ready to enter a serious romance after announcing her split from Jay in April 2020.

"I've honestly needed the past two years to work through some heavy stuff," she shared in an Instagram Q&A, later adding, "I've had tremendous growth over the past two years so I will be entering a new relationship as a different person which really excites me."

