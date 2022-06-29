Pregnant Mandy Moore Putting "My Health and the Health of My Baby" First as She Cancels Tour

Watch : Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Struggles

Mandy Moore isn't tangling up her singing career and her health.

The This Is Us star—who is expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith—announced on Instagram that she's canceling the rest of her tour in order to take care of her health.

"It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am cancelling my remaining show dates in 2022," she said in a June 28 post. "It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you."

The 38-year-old explained that she wasn't pregnant when she first booked the tour and that "although I truly thought I could power through" the long travel hours and lack of proper rest has "taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed."

Mandy reiterated that she has to "put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first," and that the best place for her to be right now is at home.