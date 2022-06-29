How Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli's Romance Really Began on All Star Shore

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

You just never know what's going to happen down the shore.

Back in January, E! News confirmed that Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind alum Giannina Gibelli are dating after meeting on a reality show. Now, fans are discovering the couple's instant connection during the first episodes of Paramount+'s new series All Star Shore.

In the June 29 episode, the pair enjoyed some one-on-one time together in which Blake took his shot. "I'm glad I decided to do this show," he told Giannina. "I had some trust issues before with women. I was dating this girl and I thought she was the one. I thought it was it. Out of nowhere, she ended it."

While Blake said he's not bitter, he did admit to being a "bit guarded."

"It's funny because I feel beautiful women get hit on less," he shared. "Men are scared to get rejected and that's low key me calling you beautiful." Okayyyy Blake.