Ghislaine Maxwell Calls Meeting Jeffrey Epstein the "Greatest Regret of My Life" in Message to Victims

Watch : Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced

Ghislaine Maxwell has issued a statement to those who were sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting his trial for sex trafficking charges.

On June 28, the British socialite and confidante to Epstein was sentenced to 20 years in prison with five years of supervised release for federal sex trafficking. Shortly before her sentence was handed down in court, Maxwell addressed the victims in the case and said, "It is the greatest regret of my life that I ever met Jeffrey Epstein."

"Jeffrey Epstein should have been here before all of you," she continued. "Today is not for Jeffrey Epstein, it is for me to be sentenced."

Explaining that she's had "plenty of time to think," Maxwell, 60, told the court she does "empathize deeply with all the victims in this case."

"I want to acknowledge their suffering," she said, telling the victims after hearing their impact statements, "I am sorry for the pain you have experienced."